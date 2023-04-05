 Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena [UBT] decries children's safety alleging school bus, van drivers flout traffic rules
Drivers talk over the phone when they are behind the wheel, and due to such irresponsible behaviour of drivers, there is a high possibility of accidents, Gurunath Patil, President of Kharghar Shiv Sena (UBT) said.

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) has drawn the attention of traffic police towards drivers of the school bus and vans. They alleged that the drivers talk over the phone while driving which could lead to an accident.

Gurunath Patil, President of Kharghar Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to the Kharghar Traffic unit and drew attention to the safety of children. Patil said that it has been noticed that many bus and van drivers drive the vehicle while talking over the phone.

Due to such irresponsible behaviour of drivers, there is a high possibility of accidents, he said.

“Keeping in mind the safety of children, I have requested traffic police to ensure that school bus and van drivers should not talk over mobile phones while transporting school children,” said Patil. Kharghar traffic unit assured to take action against erring drivers. 

