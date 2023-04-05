Navi Mumbai: Tree plantation drive held by PMC and MGM Medical College

Navi Mumbai: Tree plantation by Panvel Municipality and MGM Medical College | File

Under the guidance of Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and MGM Colleges organized a workshop for students on the occasion of World Water Day recently.

As a part of this, a tree plantation drive was also carried in the college premises on April 4 in association with the medical college.

On this occasion, the Dean of MGM Medical College, Kamothe Dr GS. Narshetty, Municipal Environment Department Head Manoj Chavan, representatives of Infinity Foundation and MBBS students were present.

Earlier, on March 22, on the occasion of 'World Water Day', a workshop on 'Water Conservation' was held in association with the college through Infinity Foundation.