Navi Mumbai: Health minister to meet doctor over administering unrecognised therapy on autistic patients |

Maharashtra's minister for health Tanaji Sawant will hear on Wednesday an appeal filed by Dr. Alok Sharma of Neurogen Brain & Spine Institute, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had, on March 5, revoked the permission granted under the nursing homes Act to the hospital. Commissioner of NMMC Rahul Narvekar had then said that the institute was using stem cell therapy for treating autism which was not medically recognised. He said the institution was making millions of rupees by charging high fees from anxious parents, including those from abroad.

Institute resumed its controversial operations after the stay

Dr. Sharma had appealed to the health minister against the closure and in a highly controversial move the latter had stayed the closure. His decision shocked not only NMMC officials but also the medical fraternity. Soon after the stay, the institute resumed its controversial operations.

Dr. Sharma told FPJ that the stay was granted because Dr. Pramod Patil, health officer of the NMMC, had not given the mandatory one-month's notice period before ordering the closure. However, this has been disputed by NMMC whose official said the notice was issued on December 29, 2022, and fulfilled the one-month notice period.

Dr. Sharma defends his decision

The entire medical fraternity is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the hearing on Wednesday. If the closure is not upheld, then it would mean that a therapy that has not been approved by the government will continue to be practiced. Dr. Sharma said he is not using a new product, but only using stem cells as they occur in the body.