NMMC starts preparation for NMC visit to start PG Medical college in Vashi and Nerul hospital

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started preparations to get the final approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start its PG Medical College in Vashi and Nerul hospital from May 2023. The civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, held a meeting with the health department and directed them to start preparing for the physical inspection of NMC.

NMMC can start the academic year after it gets the go-ahead from NMC. However, the civic body will have to ensure that proper infrastructure and other facilities are in place during the visit of the NMC. The civic body has planned to start the admission process in May 2023.

In July, the civic body received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for starting the first batch of Post Graduate Degree (PG) in the proposed medical college in Vashi hospital. In addition, a certificate has also been received from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, and a certificate from the Medical Education Department and Medical Education and Research Department of the Maharashtra State Government.

The date of the visit has not yet been decided. However, the civic chief directed officials from the Health Department to fulfil all the necessary aspects strictly and speedily.

During the first and second waves of COVID, the civic body faced an acute shortage of medical staff, including doctors and nurses, and had to rely on contract workers.

As per the plan, in the first phase, five branches of medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, gynecology, and paediatrics will be started in the proposed PG Medical College. In this connection, the civic body has also planned to find a separate place and arrange an administrative and residential complex (hostel). MBBS doctors can pursue further studies at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and they will get an opportunity to work at NMMC Hospital in Vashi and Nerul primarily.