Navi Mumbai: Senior journalist Namdev Katkar emphasises on reading books for personality development at 'Jagar 2023'

The second lecture of the ‘Jagar 2023’ series, as part of the celebration of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, was organized at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). BBC Marathi and New Delhi correspondent and author Namdev Katkar was the speaker, and he focused on the significance of reading books for personality development.

Katkar highlighted the importance of books in breaking intellectual limits and enriching readers through various mediums. He stated, “There are different motivations for reading books. Some people read for information, some read for guidance to get more information, some read for curiosity about an event or topic, and others read for understanding.” He suggested that reading for understanding helps readers approach a subject from different angles, making the reading experience more multi-faceted.

Katkar cited Marathi, Hindi, and English books from his reading journey and explained the importance of reading on various subjects. The event also saw Katkar being honoured and felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department, Dr. Shriram Pawar. Katkar concluded the lecture by saying, “Books look lifeless, but they are really alive… Keep reading and keep getting rich.”