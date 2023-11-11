Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizens To Get Free Rides In NMMT Buses; Know More |

In a noteworthy development for senior citizens in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar announced on November 13, 2023, that they can now avail themselves of complimentary travel on NMMT buses - a welcome relief for the elderly population in the city.

NMMT Bus services

Navi Mumbaikars have consistently favored NMMT for its reliable and satisfactory services, boasting a fleet of 205 diesel and 85 CNG vehicles. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) operates a total of 541 buses, including 56 air-conditioned Volvo buses and 195 air-conditioned electric buses.

Currently, senior citizens aged 65 and above in the NMMC area receive a 50% discount on bus fares. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) extends free bus travel concessions to those aged 75 and above in celebration of the Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence starting March 17, 2023.

Responding to persistent demands from senior citizens and public representatives, NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar announced, in the spirit of Diwali, that starting November 13, 2023, senior citizens above 65 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area will enjoy free travel on all NMMT buses.

How to avail the benefit

To avail this benefit, senior citizens must obtain an NMMT identity card, requiring a date of birth certificate or Aadhaar card for age verification. Proof of residence within the NMMC area, such as a property tax document or, for those on lease, an agreement copy or Tehsildar's certificate demonstrating residency for at least 5 years, is also mandatory. Upon submission of the required documents and three passport-size photographs, senior citizens can acquire the Transport Activity Identity Card.

This generous Diwali gift to senior citizens not only brightens the festival but also enhances the Municipal Corporation's public welfare image. Rajesh Narvekar and the NMMT Initiative are receiving accolades from various quarters, including the grateful senior citizens benefiting from this historic decision.

The NMMT initiative spans 75 bus routes, connecting areas such as Mumbai, Borivali, Thane, Bhiwandi, Dombivli, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Panvel, Khopoli, Karjat, Rasaani, and Uran, both within and outside the NMMC limits. This comprehensive service includes 43 general and 32 air-conditioned buses.