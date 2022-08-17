Navi Mumbai sees 38 new cases of COVID on August 16 | PTI Photo

A total of 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 16. At present, the number of active cases stands at 527.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. After 10 consecutive day of more than 50 cases of COVID, the city saw just 38 new cases of COVID on Tuesday

At present, 382 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the COVID care centre of NMMC. On August 16, a total of 80 patients got discharged.

On August 16, the civic body conducted 1057 RT PCR tests and 1232 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,67,236 RT PCR and 22,93,142 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.