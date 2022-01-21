Navi Mumbai: Schools from class 1 to 12 to resume from January 24 following COVID-19 protocols

Schools from pre-primary to class 12 will resume from Monday in Navi Mumbai. Both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a fresh circular on Friday regarding the reopening of schools. However, the schools will function in strict adherence to Covid protocol.

Considering the rising number of Covid cases, both civic bodies had closed classes from January 4 to January 30 from classes except Class 10 and 12. However, schools were asked to provide online classes.

Now, the state government has allowed the reopening of schools across the state. Local administration can take a call depending upon the Covid situation.

“As per the state government Circular on January 20, 2022, schools of all mediums in the NMMC area, from pre-primary to class XII have been reopened from January 24,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar.

However, in the circular issued on January 21, NMMC asked to follow the strict adherence to all the rules regarding COVID-19. “School administrations have to ensure that a safe distance is maintained between students, regular hand washing with soap and use a mask is followed,” said Bangar. He added that parents should not be allowed on the school premises to avoid crowds.

In addition, if a student is found to be infected with COVID-19, the school should be closed temporarily and the class of COVID-19 students and teachers should be separated. The school principal will ensure disinfection of the school premises.

In order to prevent crowding, alternate classes, classes to be held in morning and afternoon sessions, and 50 percent attendance.

Meanwhile, parents’ consent will be required for students to attend classes in schools and if any student does not come, he or she can continue online classes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:41 PM IST