Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children with disability on January 13

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold a special vaccination session for children with a disability on January 13 at two civic hospitals in the city. The civic body has already vaccinated around 81 percent of eligible children and it has planned to inoculate all the children as early as possible.

According to the civic Health Department, the special vaccination drive for disabled children between 15 and 18 years of age will be carried out at Mansaheb Minatai Thackeray Hospital at Sector 15 in Nerul and Rajmata Jijau Hospital at Sector 3 in Airoli from 9 am to 5 pm.

The civic body started vaccination children at 206 schools and covered around 81 percent of children till January 11.

In addition, the civic body is also conducting special drives between January 11 and 14 at schools where a few students could not turn out for vaccination from January 3 to January 10. Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that he has instructed the health department to hold another session at schools where more than 20 children have to be vaccinated. "If there are less than 20 students in a particular school, then we will call children to four designated civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, and Turbhe and 23 health posts for vaccination," said Bangar.

Following the central government decision and guidelines issued by the state governments, on January 10, a total of 621 frontline health workers and citizens above 60 years with comorbidities. However, till January 12, a total of 1791 citizens have already taken the precautionary doses.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:45 PM IST