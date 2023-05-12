 Navi Mumbai: Salesman flees with ₹3 lakh collection of Panvel shop; case registered
Navi Mumbai: Salesman flees with ₹3 lakh collection of Panvel shop; case registered

Navi Mumbai: Salesman flees with ₹3 lakh collection of Panvel shop; case registered

The salesman has been identified as Rupesh Ravindra Yadav, and he was working at Mayank Ply and Door, a wholesale plywood sales shop in Sector 1, New Panvel.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Salesman flees with ₹3 lakh collection of Panvel shop; case registered | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Khandeshwar police registered a case against a 34-year-old salesman after he fled Rs 3 lakh his employer collected as payment of the sales. The salesman was working at plywood shops in New Panvel.

Accused Yadav did not return to shop after payment collection

The accused used to collect payment from customers. On April 29 at 11 am, Yadav went to different shopkeepers in Panvel to collect money. After collecting Rs 3 lakh, he did not come back to the shop and deposited the money. When the shop owner tried to contact Yadav, the mobile phone switched off. The shop owner searched for Yadav, but could not find him. Finally, the shop owner Arun Kumar Jain filed a complaint at Khandeshwar police station.

