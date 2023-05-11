Navi Mumbai Police gets Nirbhaya Pathak squad to help women in distress

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Nirbhaya Pathak of Navi Mumbai police on Thursday in Vashi. The special squad is equipped with female cops in 10 SUVs and 40 scooters to help women in distress. It will also move around its jurisdiction to instill safety among women in the city.

'Women must feel safe'

While flagging off the special squad vehicles, Fadnavis said that Nirbhaya Pathak will create a sense of security among women. “We need to create a perception of safety. Women must feel safe while moving around the city. They have a perception that they are living in a city where women are safe,” said Fadnavis, adding that if a woman calls at 112 or the police control room, she must be confident that police would reach her immediately.

Amit Srivastava

Details of Nirbhaya Pathak squad

Each police station will be given one SUV and two scooters to be used by female police officials and cops to move around its jurisdiction. They will ensure that women are safe and help them. “They will be available in high footfall areas, outside colleges, markets, and other identified areas where women feel unsafe,” said Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai. He added that 10 more SUVs will be added to the fleet to make one vehicle available to each police station.

Amit Srivastava

Good response on emergency number

Emergency number 112 was started in the city around two months ago and police are getting a good response. The main call centre of emergency number 112 is in Navi Mumbai with a backup centre in Nagpur. “We have a response time of just 5.15 minutes after ending a distress call. The nature of the call can be anything from a fire to a woman in distress,” said Mr Bharambe. He added that with the Nirbhaya Pathak, Navi Mumbai would serve citizens, especially women more promptly.

Amit Srivastava

Women's assistance centre launched

Meanwhile, a women's assistance centre was also inaugurated in Savali Centre in sector 7 in Nerul by deputy chief minister Fadnavis. The centre will counsel women in household cases. The centre is equipped with stay accommodation facilities for women rescued from prostitution or any other places.

On the occasion, a separate cyber cell police station was also inaugurated by DCM Fadnavis which is located on the first floor of Savali centre. The Navi Mumbai police received support from industrial units from Navi Mumbai and Hindi film director Rohit Shetty for Nirbhaya Pathak.