Navi Mumbai: RTO Issues WhatsApp Number To Complaint Against Overcharging Bus Operators

Navi Mumbai: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Navi Mumbai will take strict action against bus operators for overcharging during the Ganeshotsav. The RTO has issued a WhatsApp helpline number of register complaints against private bus operators if they charge more than the stipulated fares.

During Ganeshtosav, a large number of people from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai visit their hometowns in the Konkan region to celebrate the festival. Since many of them could not book their tickets on time and there were no seats available on state transport buses, people had to depend on private buses.

Taking benefit of the opportunity, it was noticed in the past that private bus operators increased bus fares multiple times.

RTO takes proactive steps towards commuters convenience

The RTO has been taking a number of measures to make the journey smooth for travellers including issuing a WhatsApp helpline number. “In order to address the problem and ensure that passengers are not charged more than the actual fares during the festival, the Navi Mumbai Deputy Regional Transport Office has taken a positive initiative,” said an official from Vashi RTO, adding that the RTO is closely monitoring bus fares.

While talking to the media, Hemangini Patil, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Vashi said, “During the Gauri-Ganapati festival, there is a sudden rise in the demand for additional bus services. Despite state transport running extra services, many of the passengers could not get tickets,” she said.

RTO appeals to all passengers to register complaints and grievances

Patil added that passengers seeking comfortable journeys are overcharged by private bus operators. “RTO has appealed to all passengers to register complaints if they are asked to pay more than fares decided by the transport department,” she said.

Passengers can register their complaints by sending messages to the transport department on WhatsApp number 885078364.

The transport department will act immediately on the complaints received on the number to ensure smooth journey of people.

