Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Crack Down On Buses Running Without Proper Permit Yeilds ₹4.5L in fines.

The Deputy Regional Transport Office, Vashi has cracked down on buses that are running without adequate permissions and documents. The RTO penalised around 82 buses and collected over ₹4.5 lakh in fines.

A large number of long-distance buses either originate or cross Navi Mumbai. They stop at Vashi Plaza, Jui Nagar along the Sion-Panvel highway, Belapur, Kalamboli and Panvel for passengers. The Dy RTO Vashi received information that many buses operate without documents.

Harsh penalty for drivers without documents

The Dy RTO carried out a special drive to check documents and penalise buses that were operating without documents. More than 80 buses were found operating without valid documents. “Several heavy vehicles, especially buses were found operating without valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance, and valid pollution under control public service vehicle (PUC) certificates. In some cases, buses intended for passenger transport have been misused for commercial cargo transportation,” said an official from Dr RTO Vashi.

After a recent accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg, the state authorities directed to check all unauthorized and illegal vehicles plying on the roads. Based on the directives, the Deputy Regional Transport Officer (Dy RTO) of Vashi, Hemangini Patil, decided to continue the drive to crack down on illegal buses and unauthorized traffic in the area.

“The campaign is expected to continue for the next 10 to 15 days. RTO officials have been imposing penalties and taking necessary measures to ensure road safety," said Patil.