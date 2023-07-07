 Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Starts Special Campaign; Will Check Buses Plying Illegally After Buldhana Bus Tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Starts Special Campaign; Will Check Buses Plying Illegally After Buldhana Bus Tragedy

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Starts Special Campaign; Will Check Buses Plying Illegally After Buldhana Bus Tragedy

After a recent accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg, the state authorities have directed to check all unauthorized and illegal vehicles plying on the roads. The campaihn by Vashi RTO is based on the said directives.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Share Haunting Accounts Of Moments When They Rushed To Accident Spot Where 26 Lives Were Lost |

In the last two months, the Deputy Regional Transport Office, Vashi has cracked down on buses that are running without adequate permissions and documents. The RTO penalised around 74 buses and collected over Rs 4.5 lakh in fines.

However, after a recent accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg, the state authorities have directed to check all unauthorized and illegal vehicles plying on the roads. Based on the directives, the Deputy Regional Transport Officer (Dy RTO) of Vashi, Hemangini Patil, has started a special drive to crack down on illegal buses and unauthorized traffic in the area.

Read Also
Buldhana Bus Accident: Forensic Report Says Driver Was Drunk At Time Of Accident
article-image

Campaign to continue for next 10-15 days

The campaign is expected to continue for the next 10 to 15 days, said Patil. " RTO officials have been imposing penalties and taking necessary measures to ensure road safety," said Patil.

Numerous vehicles, including buses, have been found operating without valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance, and valid pollution under control public service vehicle (PUC) certificates. In some cases, buses intended for passenger transport have been misused for commercial cargo transportation. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Despite Recent Accident, Nerul's Wonders Park Continues To Be Beloved Destination
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature From July 17; Cabinet Expansion Unlikely Before That

Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature From July 17; Cabinet Expansion Unlikely Before That

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Meets CM Shinde At His Residence, Sparks Speculation Of MNS-Sena Alliance

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Meets CM Shinde At His Residence, Sparks Speculation Of MNS-Sena Alliance

Navi Mumbai Accident: At Least 6 Vehicles Ram Into Each Other Near Rabale MIDC Police Station; Video...

Navi Mumbai Accident: At Least 6 Vehicles Ram Into Each Other Near Rabale MIDC Police Station; Video...

Post Offices In Navi Mumbai Region To Hold Aadhaar Registration & Update Camp

Post Offices In Navi Mumbai Region To Hold Aadhaar Registration & Update Camp

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Starts Special Campaign; Will Check Buses Plying Illegally After Buldhana Bus...

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Starts Special Campaign; Will Check Buses Plying Illegally After Buldhana Bus...