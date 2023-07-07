Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO Starts Special Campaign; Will Check Buses Plying Illegally After Buldhana Bus Tragedy

Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Share Haunting Accounts Of Moments When They Rushed To Accident Spot Where 26 Lives Were Lost |

In the last two months, the Deputy Regional Transport Office, Vashi has cracked down on buses that are running without adequate permissions and documents. The RTO penalised around 74 buses and collected over Rs 4.5 lakh in fines.

However, after a recent accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg, the state authorities have directed to check all unauthorized and illegal vehicles plying on the roads. Based on the directives, the Deputy Regional Transport Officer (Dy RTO) of Vashi, Hemangini Patil, has started a special drive to crack down on illegal buses and unauthorized traffic in the area.

Campaign to continue for next 10-15 days

The campaign is expected to continue for the next 10 to 15 days, said Patil. " RTO officials have been imposing penalties and taking necessary measures to ensure road safety," said Patil.

Numerous vehicles, including buses, have been found operating without valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance, and valid pollution under control public service vehicle (PUC) certificates. In some cases, buses intended for passenger transport have been misused for commercial cargo transportation.