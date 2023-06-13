Navi Mumbai: Despite Recent Accident, Nerul's Wonders Park Continues To Be Beloved Destination

Navi Mumbai's Wonders Park | Twitter

Despite an accident soon after the renovation of the Wonders Park at Sector 19 A Nerul, more than 18,000 people visited the park on weekends. The park saw a stormy crowd on June 11 and 12, before the arrival of the monsoon. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) gave a completely new look with a number of new rides.

The park was thrown open on June 1 after renovation. It was closed for almost three and a half years. The civic body spent around Rs23 crore on its renovation.

Sky swinger cradle ride crahsed due to high speed, reveals investigation

Six persons from a family were injured while enjoying sky swinger cradle ride on June 3 evening. The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed a thorough investigation into the accident. The initial investigation revealed that the incident took place after the speed of the ride was increased following a direction from the supervisor to the operator.

The incident took place just two days after it was reopened and raised questions about the safety of visitors and the contractor appointed for operating the park and ride.

Tussle over ticket demand on weekend

As per data shared by NMMC, on Saturday 8,864 citizens visited the park while on Saturday, 9,839 citizens visited on Sunday. Even after the entry time of the park was over, there was a tussle over ticket demand. It was only who came and controlled the crowd. This led to traffic jams in the area.

After the incident, the civic body decided to keep the parks open for visitors as there are vacations in schools. “There has been a good response. Since the park will be closed after June 15 due to the arrival of monsoon, following demand from citizens, the civic body decided to keep the park open,” said a senior civic official. He added that the ride where the incident took place will be closed and the remaining six rides will be open for visitors.

The official said that the civic body had procured permission from the Entertainment Duty Department, the Government of Maharashtra for rides.

As a precautionary measure, all the rides during rainfall on Sunday. “There was rainfall on Sunday and despite there being a long queue waiting their turn for rides, all rides were closed for some time as a precautionary measure,” said the official.