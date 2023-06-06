Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief Directs Thorough Probe Into Wonders Park Incident

Navi Mumbai's Wonders Park | Twitter

The Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed a thorough investigation into the accident involving the Sky Swinger Cradle Ride at Wonders Park in Nerul. Six persons were injured while enjoying the ride on June 3 night. Narvekar said that he has directed a thorough investigation to be conducted and action should be taken against the guilty persons concerned.

He termed the incident as unfortunate and a very serious matter. He also emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. "Stern action will be taken against those found responsible," said Narvekar.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: 5 injured in accident at newly inaugurated Wonders Park joyride

All injured discharged: NMMC

According to the civic body all injured individuals were treated at the Apollo hospital and discharged.

“While independent operators were overseeing all seven rides through M. Ashwini Construction and Infra, the company responsible for operating Wonders Park, regular inspections were conducted by technicians. However, it has been clarified by the Municipal Corporation that the accident occurred on Saturday at approximately 8:30 pm during a technical inspection of the Sky Swinger Cradle Ride conducted by the technician,” a statement issued by NMMC.