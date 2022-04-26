Navi Mumbai: Residents, political leaders, oppose CIDCO’s demolition drive in Kalamboli

The anti-encroachment squad of CIDCO faced stiff resistance from residents during the demolition drive taken here on Tuesday in the Kalamboli area.

The residents protested against CIDCO's demolition drive who also got support from local leaders of different political parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, PWD, NCP and the Samajwadi Party.

"How could CIDCO demolish the constructions on the land which has not yet been transferred to CIDCO?" local corporator Ravindra Bhagat questioned. "The debts of Bhumiputras (son of soil) should be paid by CIDCO and the encroachment should be stopped," he said.

NCP state general secretary Sudam Patil, corporator Gopal Bhagat, Samajwadi Party district president Anil Naik, Shiv Sena metropolitan coordinator Deepak Gharat, taluka chief Eknath Mhatre, taluka convener Bharat Patil, among others, were present in the protest with locals against the demolition drive.

Shivraj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Sanjay Patil, Senior Inspector, Kalamboli Police Station, controlled the protesting crowds.

