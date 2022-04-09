Navi Mumbai: Draw for CIDCO’s 6,508 houses in five nodes held

The computerised draw for CIDCO’s 6,508 flats in Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Kharghar, and Taloja nodes was held on April 8, online. While inaugurating the computerised draw Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra said that CIDCO’s affordable housing is beneficial for the citizens, especially at a time of inflation and economic recession.

The housing scheme was launched on January 26 for 5,730 houses (tenements) in Taloja node. Later the planning agency increased the number of houses from Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, and Kharghar. The draw for a total of 6,508 houses were held on Friday.

Out of the total 6,508 houses, 1,905 houses were available for the economically weaker sections and 4,603 houses were for the general category. The housing scheme received an overwhelming response from the citizens.

The list of the successful applicants from the January-2022 housing scheme has been published on CIDCO’s website lottery.cidcoindia.com.

