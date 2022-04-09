Mumbai: Cop bitten, as molestation accused resists arrest

A five-member team of the Pant Nagar police, which had gone to apprehend a suspect in a molestation case, faced a tough time after the suspect and his associate launched an attack. One of the accused bit the hand of a constable, while the other tore the uniform of another constable while trying to flee.

The police managed to overpower them and brought them to the station. One of the accused has as many as 30 criminal offences against him, the police said. On Thursday, after receiving information about a suspect involved in a molestation case, the police team caught two persons from a footpath in Kurla.

When the police vehicle, in which they were being escorted, slowed down at Patel Chowk in Ghatkopar, the accused duo started assaulting the cops. The three injured constables were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital.

ALSO READ Mumbai: WR installs special high powered fans at Churchgate station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:57 AM IST