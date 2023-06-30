Navi Mumbai: Residents Of Dilapidated Building In Nerul Asked To Vacate

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked residents of of Swagat Cooperative Housing Society at sector 24 in Nerul to vacate their houses after the slab of a ground floor house fell on Friday morning. The house was already declared dilapidated and the civic body had disconnected the water connection to the building. No one was reported injured in the incident.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sujata Dhole, City Engineer Sanjay Desai and Deputy Commissioner of the Disaster Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle visited the site and inspected the situation. Dhole directed citizens to evacuate immediately considering the danger.

Building was declared dilapidated

Declaring the building dilapidated, the civic body put it under C1 category - most dangerous building needing immediate evacuation. It also issued a notice asking residents to vacate the building. “Despite receiving the evacuation notice and cutting off the water supply, the citizens did not migrate due to the rainy season. However, keeping this incident in mind, instructions have been given to the residents to immediately relocate,” said a senior civic official.

NMMC enlists hazardous buildings

NMMC published the list of dangerous buildings before the monsoon season and it has appealed to the citizens to evacuate them immediately. A total of 524 buildings were declared dangerous under section 265 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Last year, the civic body declared 514 buildings under the dangerous category.

As per the list, of the total of 514 dangerous buildings 61 fall under the C-1 category, deemed high-risk and uninhabitable, which need to be demolished immediately. Last year, the number of C-1 category buildings was the same as this year.