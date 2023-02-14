Mumbai: 2 crushed to death as concrete slab falls from high-rise construction crane in Worli

Image credit: www.fourseasons.com

Mumbai: Two people were killed on Tuesday night after cement concrete blocks fell on them from the 42nd floor of an under-construction site at Four Season Residency in Worli.

Advocate Sharad Koli, who was passing by, told the Free Press Journal that he heard a loud noise and sound of people screaming. “I thought a fight had broken out but saw debris of concrete slabs scattered around with two victims who had succumbed on the spot. It was a gruesome sight. I had crossed the same spot a few minutes ago.”

Case to be registered against contractors and sub-contractors

Koli said there was a construction crane on the high-rise and cement blocks used to balance the weight of the crane fell on two men. “There were no safety nets. The contractor should have ensured safety of people around at the site. Those responsible for the tragedy must be arrested,” he added.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station said the crane was used to move items for the ongoing construction work. Due to some technical problem, the slab on the crane fell to the ground.

He said several people live on the footpath below and were sitting at the spot where the slab fell. Two of them (the deceased) were drinking tea.

The Worli police confirmed that a first information report will be registered against the contractors and sub-contractors for negligence resulting in deaths.

