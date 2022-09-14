Mumbai: Concrete slab of flyover falls down at Bandra, no casualties

A concrete slab, made for the support to beautification pots on the Mahim connector fell down on Wednesday at Bandra. However, no one was injured.
After the incident, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) decided to remove all such types of concrete slabs from the flyover known as the Mahim connector.
