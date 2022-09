Mumbai traffic update: Pedder Road flyover open for vehicular movement after inspection ends | Salman Ansari

Pedder Road flyover in South Mumbai was closed for vehicular movement due to a technical issue. It led to traffic congestion in the nearby areas. However, as per the recent update by Mumbai Traffic Police, the flyover is now open for vehicular movement.

केम्प्स कॉर्नर पूल वाहनांच्या वाहतुकीसाठी पूर्ववत सुरू करण्यात आला आहे.

Kemps Corner Bridge is resumed for vehicular movement.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 14, 2022