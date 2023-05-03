Navi Mumbai: Residents in loggerheads with one another over redevelopment in Koparkhairane | FPJ

After the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) allowed the redevelopment of old dilapidated structures with 51% consent of residents instead of the earlier 100% consent, a number of housing societies are showing interest in the redevelopment of their old and dilapidated buildings. However, there are housing societies that are at loggerheads with the developer or the members of the housing society over redevelopment.

Soujanya CHS and Shri Laxmi CHS located at sector 23 in Koparkhairane have landed in trouble as a section of residents are against going with a particular developer for redevelopment. They alleged that they were not taken into account while making a decision.

Navi Mumbai: Residents in loggerheads over redevelopment in Koparkhairane | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Residents in loggerheads over redevelopment in Koparkhairane | FPJ

51% consent received, but...

Vijay Tawate, former secretary of Shri Laxmi CHS said that the developer has received the consent of 51 percent of residents, however, not through the right channel. “The developer was selected without floating a tender,” said Tawate. He added that residents who are opposing are being pressurised. “A development agreement is being signed by residents and those who are not signing are being pressurised,” said Tawate. More than 100 families reside in both these societies.

Now, residents have decided to approach Airoli MLA Ganesh to intervene and resolve the loggerheads between residents and the developer. “We will approach Mr. Naik to resolve the issue as we all want redevelopment,” said a resident.

On Tuesday, residents held a meeting and shouted slogans against the developer. Meanwhile, the builder has already put up its board regarding the redevelopment. Tawate said that a large number of agents are active in the forceful redevelopment.

32 housing societies interested in redevelopment

Meanwhile, at least 32 housing societies in the Seawoods area are interested in redevelopment. In a recently held Redevelopment Council in sector 48 in Nerul, around 1000 residents assembled to understand the nitty and gritty of the redevelopment. As per the former local corporator around 5000 families are ready for redevelopment. But many of them do not know how to go for it. A guidance seminar was conducted where Sunil Chaudhary, an expert on the redevelopment subject, guided them.