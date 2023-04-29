Mumbai: Order to redevelop CSMT for ₹2,450 crores awarded to Ahluwalia Contracts

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) | File Photo

According to a regulatory filing, construction and engineering firm Ahluwalia Contracts has won the order for the redevelopment of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station.

The deal for redeveloping the iconic railway station worth Rs 2,450 crores, has been awarded by the Rail Land Development Authority and takes Ahluwalia's order inflow to Rs 3,006.58 crores for FY24.