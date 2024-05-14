The Mid Range Maverick: Realme GT 6T Set To Launch In India On May 22

By: G R Mukesh | May 14, 2024
The Realme GT 6T will be launched in India on May 22nd at 12 noon IST.
The phone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It could come with a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging.
The GT 6T is likely to have a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 50MP front-facing camera.
Other expected features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster, and USB Type-C port.
