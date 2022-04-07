Navi Mumbai: RAF constable arrested for killing 3-year-old daughter in Taloja

Kharghar police arrested a 39-year-old police jawan attached to Rapid Action Force (RAF) for allegedly killing his 3-year-old daughter and dumping her body in debris in Taloja. Police said that the accused hit the baby’s head and punched her stomach following a family quarrel on midnight of April 5.

The arrested accused was identified as Parshuram Tipanna, a resident of sector 39 in Taloja. Police said that he had also assaulted his wife during the quarrel post-midnight of April 5.

According to police, Tapanna had a quarrel with his wife around 1 am on April 5, following which he assaulted his wife. Later in a fit of rage, he also hit his daughter’s head and stomach. The little baby went unconscious for some time and later died.

A police official said that in the early morning, Tapanna wrapped her daughter’s body in a lungi (cloth) and dumped it in debris in an open space in Taloja. He also covered half of the body with some soil.

Around 10 am on April 5, the police received a call from passersby about the body of the child. The police immediately rushed to the spot and took the body to a hospital. However, she was declared dead. The postmortem report showed a head Injury with multiple internal injuries.

Police said that they started searching for relatives of the deceased child in Taloja Gaon, Papadicha Pada Gaon area. Finally, they came to know that the deceased girl was a resident of Chaitanya Society Papadicha Pada Gaon in Taloja. When they went to the building, they got to know that she was the daughter of police personnel of RAF, staying in room number 204 in the society.

When they were searching for the police personnel, they noticed a man in an RAF uniform was fleeing. He was taken into custody for questioning. Initially, he refused to divulge. Later he confessed to having committed the crime. A case of murder was registered against him at Kharghar police station under section 302 of IPC.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:10 AM IST