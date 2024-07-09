Navi Mumbai: Quack Poses As Doctor, Prescribes Allopathy Medicines Illegally; Booked Under Maharashtra Medical Practioners Act | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Medical Officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has booked a 55 year old quack who was practicing as a doctor and prescribing Allopathy medicines without having a MBBS degree. The alleged quack identified as Dagdu Sahebrao Thackeray, was a graduate of Bachelor of Electro-homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) which has been derecognized as a system of medicine in India.

The corporation had a list of 11 BEMS graduates from Navi Mumbai and they were checking on each of them to figure out if any of them is still practicing and found Thackeray to be still practicing.

“BEMS graduates cannot use ‘Dr’ abbreviation in front of their names and they cannot identify themselves as doctors. They are not supposed to prescribe allopathy medicines. Thackeray was found to be running a clinic in which he used ‘Dr’ before his name and also prescribed allopathy medicines. We found allopathy medicines as well as syringes from the clinic,” a medical officer from NMMC said.

The raid was conducted by Dr Pravin Katke from NMMC on July 5 and a case was registered by him with Rabale MIDC police under section 33 of Maharashtra Medical Practioners Act, 1961 and sections 319 (2) (Whoever cheats by personation) and 318 (4) (Whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

“We have issued a notice to the accused and the investigations are on,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.