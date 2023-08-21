Navi Mumbai: Punarvasu Foundation Rescues Indian Python From Nerul Hospital |

Navi Mumbai: The Punarvasu Foundation saved an Indian python from the campus of Terna Hospital in Nerul on August 18 evening. Around 6 feet long, the reptile was noticed near a window of the hospital.

According to the foundation, they received the distress call around 8.30 pm on Friday from the hospital located at sector 22 in Nerul (w).

Since the snake was found near a window, it might have entered the hospital. Responding promptly to the distress call, seasoned snake catchers Mohinesh Pawar and Sahil Pawar reached the hospital.

Snake Was Released In Its Natural Habitat

After assessing the situation, the snake catchers promptly reported the incident to the local forest department. Following this, the Indian python was safely released back into its natural habitat within the forest.

Recognizing the fear and anxiety among hospital staff and onlookers, Mohinesh and Sahil Pawar took swift action to reassure everyone present. They offered vital information and safety guidelines to the concerned individuals, effectively restoring a sense of calm.