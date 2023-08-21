 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Holds Dental Check-up For Sanitation Workers
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: A total of 215 sanitation workers and their families underwent dental check-ups during a two-day health camp held on August 15 and 16 at StemRx Hospital in Airoli. The free-of-cost dental check-up was conducted by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in association with StemRx Hospital.

Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, DMC of Solid Waste Management Department inaugurated the camp and praised StemRx Hospital's dedication to social responsibility. The camp not only offered dental examinations but also included tooth cleaning, leaving sanitation workers with brighter smiles and improved oral health.

Civic Official Speaks On Impact Of Such Initiatives

Dr. Rajale emphasised the positive impact of such initiatives on the health and well-being of workers and their families. The brainchild behind this noble initiative, Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, the founder of StemRx Hospital, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve those who tirelessly uphold the city's cleanliness.

Acknowledging the support of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Dr. Mahajan pledged continued efforts to support sanitation workers in the future. Siddhant Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer of StemRx Hospital, expressed satisfaction with the camp's response and outlined the hospital's commitment to future social endeavours. Additionally, the camp identified 22 individuals in need of further dental treatment, for whom appropriate measures will be taken. 

