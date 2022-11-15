Navi Mumbai: PSI from Samtanagar police station booked for rape and sexual assault | Pixabay

Rabale police registered a case of an alleged sexual assault and forceful unnatural physical relationship against a 29-year-old police sub-inspector attached to Mumbai police after a complaint filed by a woman police sub-inspector from Navi Mumbai. The accused had allegedly developed a relationship with the complainant on the pretext of marriage and later refused, said police.

The complainant had come in contact with the accused police sub-inspector during her police training at Nasik in May 2019. According to police, they were in a relationship between May 2019 and September 2022.

Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, zone one of Navi Mumbai police said that a case has been registered against the PSI who is currently attached to Samtanagar police station in Mumbai and deputed at the Quick Response Team, Kalina. The complainant woman police sub-inspector approached the Rabale police on November 14 and on the same day an FIR was registered.

“Both came to know each other during their police training at Nasik. Later, they spent time in different lodges in Mumbai, Nagpur, and at a home in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai for three years,” said Pansare.

As per the complainant, the accused PSI continued the physical relationship by threatening her to defame and also on the pretext of marriage. The accused had also forced unnatural physical relations, alleged by the complainant woman PSI.

According to police, the accused has not yet been arrested. He has been called for an investigation. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 376 (2)n, 377, 354 (A) and 354 (D) of IPC.