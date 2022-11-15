Navi Mumbai: e-NAM training for traders, farmers to be held on November 17 at Vashi APMC

APMC market | Google

For the farmers, traders and other stakeholders of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), an online training camp regarding the e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is being organised on November 17 at the APMC market. The camp will be organised with the guidance of the Union Government.

e-NAM is an online trading platform developed to ensure that the farmer in the country gets the right price (competitive price) for agricultural products. It is also to make the purchase and sale of agricultural produce digital-based so that traders from across the country participate.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture developed an application six years ago and has ordered the implementation of the e-NAM system through this app. According to this, the work of e-NAM is going on in the Mumbai APMC.

As part of its implementation, the Union government has directed to hold a training programme for farmers and others in the market committee. Based on the order, the Maharashtra Agriculture Marketing Board, Pune has started online training for farmers and farmers in market premises all over Maharashtra.

Online training for Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee will be organized on 17 November 2022 from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm. Therefore, the APMC administration has requested that the members of all the associations in the market premises, farmers, and traders should give information about the said training and attend the training.