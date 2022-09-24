Rates of pulses increased in APMC after poor monsoon in pulse-growing states

As a result of the poor and delayed monsoon in pulse-growing states, pulse prices have increased by 4-15 percent. The maximum hike has been seen in Toor dal (Pigeon Pea Plant), which has seen a 15 per cent rise in its previous rate. The traders of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) have also noticed a decrease in the overall pulse supply.

The traders have informed that in July-August, the grain market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) saw 20 percent fewer arrivals.

The impact of this is seen in the retail price of Toor dal, which was available between Rs 90 and Rs 105 per kg, has increased to Rs 122 to Rs 130 per kg. The supply of Toor dal has been reduced by half. In August, a total of 65,194 quintals of Toor dal entered the market. In September, the supply of these pulses was reduced to 22,528 quintals. Therefore, the prices have increased by 25 rupees per kg.

Similarly, Red Lentils (Masoor dal) increased by three to five percent, and it is now available for around Rs 88 to Rs 102 per kg. According to traders, the rates of most of the pulses have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram. The Chickplea lentils (Chana dal) are available from Rs 80-Rs 105 per kg.

The pulses like Arhar (Tur), Urad (Blackgram), Moong (Greengram), and Lobia (Cowpea) are generally products of the Kharif season from June to October. As there was a delay and poor rainfall in a pulse-growing state, the supply is likely to be reduced further. Meanwhile, Rabi pulses like Gram, Lentil, Pea, and Lathyrus that are grown from November-March-April are expected to come in good capacity.

The major suppliers of pulses are Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. Due to less rainfall in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the yield of pulses has reduced. "Many pulse-growing states have witnessed around 40 % less rainfall," said another trader.

"The APMC Mumbai in Vashi receives pulses from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. However, the production has been affected due to rains and the arrival of pulses in the market has decreased by 30% to 40%", "said a trader from the grain market in APMC Vashi.