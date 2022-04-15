Navi Mumbai: Private security agency driver flees with ATM deposit cash van having Rs 82 lakh

On April 13 evening around 8.20 pm, Sandeep Dalvi (38), the driver of a private security agency allegedly fled with Rs 82,50,000 cash with the van from Ulwe while other agency staff were depositing cash in a Bank of India ATM at sector 19 in Ulwe.

The driver abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital in Belapur. However, the cash was missing from the van.

The security agency that had employed the driver who allegedly decamped Rs 82.5 lakhs cash while the agency staff were depositing cash in an ATM in Ulwe did not have details like the mobile number, Aadhar number of the driver.

Police said that in the last 10 days, four new drivers were deputed for the work and the accused who fled with cash had joined the day of the incident.

Ravindra Patil, a senior police inspector from NRI Coastal police station the regular driver of the van Mallinath Balkhede (55), a resident of Ghansoli had gone to his native place in Karnataka. Meanwhile, his son identified as Vishwanath Balkhede (35), worked as a driver in his father’s absence from April 4 to April 10.

According to police, on April 11, another person Sanjay Prajapati was the driver and then on April 12, Israel Mulla was the driver. On April 13, the day of the incident, the accused Sandeep Dalvi was the driver.

Senior PI Patil said that the security agency did not have the mobile number and Aadhar number of the new driver. "The security agency did not carry out proper verification of the driver before employing him. It’s very difficult to trace without any clue. There is negligence on the part of the security agency," said Patil. He added that even the lock used to close the cash box was not as per standard.

"They had used local locks and even the condition of the van is not good," Patil said, adding that they have checked CCTV footage of the area and did not get any major clue.

According to the police, the van had left Koparkhairane with Rs 2,29,50,000 in cash and uploaded the currency to ATMs of different banks in Jasai, Dhutum, Pirkon, Navghar, Charphata Uran, Karanja Ghawan. It reached sector 19 in Ulwe, where the Bank of India’s ATM is located, which was the next port of call around 8 pm.

While the security personnel was guarding the ATM gate, the other staff, including the vault officer of the cash management company were busy uploading the cash. The van was parked 50 meters ahead of the ATM and other agency staff could not notice when the driver fled with cash.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Crime Branch arrests man in connection with fraud from Delhi after 6 year

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 06:25 PM IST