Navi Mumbai: Price of watermelons drop due to increase in supply

With the rising mercury level, the demand for juicy fruits like watermelon has increased. This year in March, the city has already witnessed a heatwave. Meanwhile, a good news is that the supply of watermelon at the wholesale market in Vashi has increased.

According to traders at APMC, the number of vehicles loaded with watermelon has reached upto 45 from earlier 10. The juicy fruit is arriving from Sangli, Solapur, Gulbarga, and Akkalkot. Watermelon trader Bharat More informed that the watermelon season will continue till full summer. “The dark green watermelon is known as 'Sugar King'. As the name suggests, it tastes like sugar,” said More.

Similarly, the elongated and large watermelon with creamy green stripes is known as 'Namdhari'. These watermelons are widely used in making fruit salads and juices. Due to the large supply at present, the Namdhari variety is available between Rs 8 to Rs 10 in the wholesale market. In the retail market, the watermelons are being sold at Rs. 15 to 18 per kg. Depending on the size, a small watermelon is also available at Rs. 30 while a big one goes upto Rs. 120 per piece.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:37 PM IST