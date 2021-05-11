Navi Mumbai police warn of fake apps, messages for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Navi Mumbai police have asked citizens to register for vaccination only at the authorized government website and do not fall prey on links being circulated on social media platforms. The police have come across a few such links that are being circulated through SMS with malware.

As the registration process is going on for vaccination of different age groups and various information is being shared on social media platforms. However, many of them also carry links for registration, and clicking such links could result in the loss of important information from mobile phones.

The police also issued a message through its Twitter handle warning citizens to be aware of such links and apps. The message read, there are fake COVID vaccine registration apps that are being circulated through SMS with malware. The fake apps can spread fake SMS messages with malicious links to contact victims.

The police commissionerate also provided some tips to avoid such fake apps. Do not click on any suspicious links or download attachments from unknown sources. Never fall into the trap of random calls, messages emails, or links spreading fake information regarding COVID vaccination or other related information.

They also suggested to not forward any messages, links, and information without properly verifying its authenticity and requested to use only authorized government websites for COVID vaccination registration.