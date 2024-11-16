Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹3.81 Crore Cash, Launch Crackdown On Drugs And Illegal Weapons Amid Election Season

Navi Mumbai: Police check vehicles entering Navi Mumbai City ahead of polling for upcoming Maharashtra State Assembly Elections | Farooq Sayed

In the context of the upcoming State Assembly elections, the mobile surveillance and static monitoring teams deployed within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate have seized a total of Rs 3.81 crore in cash in past one month. The operation had started from October 15. The cash was found from three vehicles and one house. Besides, the Navi Mumbai Police have taken strong action against drug traffickers, illegal liquor dealers, and individuals possessing and selling illegal weapons.

The state assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 across Maharashtra. Within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, the constituencies of Airoli, Belapur, Panvel, and Uran fall under its jurisdiction. During the election period, the Navi Mumbai Police are making efforts to maintain law and order in these areas. To ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and prevent violations, special precautions are being taken by the police, with dedicated task forces deployed.

The first seizure of cash was reported on October 29 from three men under NRI police station in a vehicle they were travelling with Rs 86.50 lakh. The second incident was reported by APMC police wherein thy seized Rs 20 lakh from two men on October 2. In the third incident Rs 8.07 lakh was seized on October 5 by APMC police itself. The fourth incident was reported by Nerul police from the residence of a real estate agent on November 11 wherein they seized Rs 2.66 crore cash. The cash seized have been deposited in the treasury, and further investigations are underway by the Income Tax Department and election commission.

Mobile surveillance teams and static surveillance teams have been set up within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate to monitor large-scale illegal transportation of cash, drugs, illicit liquor, and trafficking of alcoholic beverages.

Drug Enforcement Actions

The Navi Mumbai Police's anti-drug squad and local police stations have also conducted major operations against drug trafficking and consumption. Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the police have carried out 21 drug-related operations, seizing various narcotics. These include 410 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.02 crore, 124.10 grams of MD worth Rs 28.47 lakh, 34.82 grams of heroin worth Rs 8.28 lakh, and 43.69 grams of ganja worth Rs 11.15 lakh. Contraband worth Rs 1.50 crore were seized in total.

Illegal Weapon Seizures

During the election period, the Navi Mumbai Police have also acted against individuals carrying illegal weapons. A total of 26 cases have been registered against those in possession of illegal firearms, and 32 weapons have been seized, including 3 pistols, 5 live cartridges, and 24 other weapons such as swords, choppers, knives, and machetes.

Action Against Illegal Liquor Sellers

There is often a surge in illegal liquor sales during elections. To curb this, the police have been continuously conducting raids. So far, the Navi Mumbai Police have carried out 163 operations against illegal liquor sellers. These raids have resulted in the seizure of 2975.2 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs 9.71 lakh. Additionally, 13 raids have been conducted against sellers and transporters of ghutka and pan masala, seizing 10,333 packets worth Rs 10.76 lakh. The police have also seized six vehicles, 43 mobile phones and one laptop during these operations.