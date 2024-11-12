 MIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly Elections

MIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The land in question, located along the Thane-Belapur road and the Sion-Panvel highway, has been encroached upon over the years and is currently occupied by slums and unauthorized constructions. The transfer of this land to NMMC is aimed at facilitating cluster redevelopment schemes, potentially transforming the area into a new urban hub within Navi Mumbai.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a move that has raised eyebrows just days before the implementation of the election code of conduct on October 15, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has decided to open up land in the Thane-Belapur area for residential complexes. This decision involves the redevelopment of encroached land in the industrial estate, a significant shift in land use policy for the region.

Scheme Approved

The MIDC has approved a scheme that will see 225 acres of land transferred to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for the development of housing complexes by private developers. This rapid decision-making process, finalized just before the code of conduct for assembly elections came into effect, has raised questions about the timing and urgency behind the move. MIDC officials refused to comment on the development.

Read Also
Dombivali Blast: Corruption, Hazardous Conditions, Poor Safety Norms Make MIDC Complex Prone To...
article-image

About The Land

FPJ Shorts
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case; Seizes Fake Aadhaars And Passports
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case; Seizes Fake Aadhaars And Passports

The land in question, located along the Thane-Belapur road and the Sion-Panvel highway, has been encroached upon over the years and is currently occupied by slums and unauthorized constructions. The transfer of this land to NMMC is aimed at facilitating cluster redevelopment schemes, potentially transforming the area into a new urban hub within Navi Mumbai.

According to sources, there have been discussions about implementing slum redevelopment schemes in this industrial belt for years. However, the current plan shifts focus to integrated development and mass housing, reminiscent of the Island Group Development Scheme. Meetings held over the past month have outlined the strategy for a cluster development scheme in the Thane-Belapur industrial belt, covering areas like Digha, Airoli, Mahape, Pawne, Turbhe, and Shiravane.

According to market estimates, the land's value is likely to be worth several thousand crores. If the redevelopment plan proceeds, the industrial belt could soon see a proliferation of residential and commercial complexes, creating a new housing and commercial hub adjacent to Mumbai.

Read Also
FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbai's Real Estate Market Is Booming,' Says CREDAI-MCHI President Domnic Romell
article-image

The NMMC had previously proposed the transfer of the encroached MIDC land for the cluster redevelopment scheme, emphasizing the need for a feasibility report and the establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) company. This SPV would be a joint venture between the NMMC and MIDC, with a proposed shareholding of 51-49 percent. However, the civic body rejected this conditional proposal, insisting on a straightforward land transfer.

Statement Of Director Of NatConnect Foundation, B N Kumar

Commenting on the development, Director of NatConnect Foundation, B N Kumar said, “Before taking up the development or redevelopment of new areas in Navi Mumbai, it is essential to conduct an environmental impact assessment which includes water, air, open spaces and green cover. But unfortunately, all these aspects are being ignored while increasing the load on the planned city multi-fold.”

“We are not opposed to any development for improving the living conditions of the people, but at the same time the planners will have to take into account the extra burden due to either cluster development or any other method,” Kumar said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the ideal open space per head should be 9 sq mtr whereas it is about 3 sq mtr in Navi Mumbai and just 1.1 mtr in Mumbai, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Orders Attachment Of Bank & Demat Accounts Of Videocon Promoter Venugopal Dhoot & Electroparts...

SEBI Orders Attachment Of Bank & Demat Accounts Of Videocon Promoter Venugopal Dhoot & Electroparts...

MIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly...

MIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Development Projects Would Come To Halt If Congress & Its Allies Are...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Development Projects Would Come To Halt If Congress & Its Allies Are...

'EC Shamelessly Delaying His Sabhas By Frisking': Aaditya Thackeray Strongly Defends Father Uddhav's...

'EC Shamelessly Delaying His Sabhas By Frisking': Aaditya Thackeray Strongly Defends Father Uddhav's...

FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming...

FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming...