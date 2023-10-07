 Navi Mumbai Police Cycle Rally Against Cyber Fraud In Belapur
Navi Mumbai Police Cycle Rally Against Cyber Fraud In Belapur

The cycle rally started from Decathlon in sector 15 in Belapur and concluded at CBD Police Station.

Updated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Navi Mumbai Police Cycle Rally Against Cyber Fraud In Belapur |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police continued its awareness drive to prevent people from falling prey to cyber fraud. As part of it, under the guidance of police commissioner Milind Bharambe, a cycle rally was conducted in Belapur.

The awareness cycle rally was organized to raise awareness for the people of Navi Mumbai. In this rally, senior police inspectors and police officers, employees of the CBD police station participated in large numbers. The cycle rally started from Decathlon in sector 15 in Belapur and concluded at CBD Police Station.

At the rally, play cards and banners on how to protect from cyber fraud were displayed. In case anyone becomes a victim of cyber fraud, do not panic and call at 1930 to register a complaint.

On Friday, Navi Mumbai police launched an awareness campaign titled Cyber Warriors which was attended by over 1000 students in Vashi.

