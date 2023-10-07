Navi Mumbai: Nigerian National Dramatically Escapes After Being Held By Cops During Ulwe Drug Raid; Video Viral |

Navi Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet showing a dramatic escape of an accused from police custody. The man, identified as a Nigerian national was held during a drug raid by the Navi Mumbai police. The raid was conducted as a crackdown on the emerging drug mafia in the Sector 24 area of Ulwe.

Video Shows Dramatic Escape

In the viral video shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), one can see the accused held by a policeman. As soon as they start walking towards the police van, the accused somehow lets loose off the cop's grip and launches a sprint away from the police.

The cops present at the spot waste no time and start chasing the accused, however one of them falls on the ground during his attempt. Others can be seen making ways in different directions to catch a hold of the accused running in the neighbourhood. However, there are no reports about whether the police successfully nabbed the accused.

This incident follows the recent arrest of a Nigerian national in another drug raid. Kharghar police arrested a Nigerian national and seized methaqualone drug (MD) worth Rs 6 lakh in September. He had come to sector 13 in Kharghar to sell the drug.

The arrested Nigerian was identified as Chukwuebuka Abel Udeh and the police seized 60 grams of methaqualone drug.

Police Laid Trap To Nab The Accused

Based on the information received, a team led by senior police inspector Rajeev Shejwal laid a trap and caught him with the contraband. “After seeing the police, he tried to run away. However, he was caught and when frisked, 60 grams of methaqualone drug was recovered from him,” said a police official from Kharghar police station.

A case has been registered against him at Kharghar police station. In the Kharghar area, action has been taken against many Nigerian persons in connection with the sale of drugs. Even after that, these types are coming to the fore.

