 Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Allegedly Raping Teen Stepdaughter For Two Years
Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Allegedly Raping Teen Stepdaughter For Two Years

According to police, in her complaint, she said that the accused, her stepfather raped her repeatedly from October 2021 to October 2023.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
POCSO Act | Representational pic

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police have registered a case against a 35-year-old man from Vashi for allegedly raping his teenage stepdaughter over a period of two years. The victim, a minor, approached the police and lodged the complaint.

The 15-year-old victim and complainant approached the police after she was fed up with repeated harassment by her stepfather. According to police, in her complaint, she said that the accused, her stepfather raped her repeatedly from October 2021 to October 2023.

Monster stepdad also forced her to engage in unnatural sex

The accused also forced her to engage in unnatural sex and assaulted her when she resisted. “The accused used to kick her and threaten to kill her when she resisted,” said the complainant.

The accused is a daily wage labourer and resides in a slum in sector 19 in Vashi. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at APMC police station against the accused under sections 376 (2) (N) for repeated rape of the same woman, 377 (unnatural offenses), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

