Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Tops CID List For Effective Implementation Of Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System

Navi Mumbai: Tracking crime and criminal activities efficiently through proper networking is the major role a police commissionerate has to play while maintaining peace, law and order in the city it serves. It plays another significant role by going beyond call of duty and helping residents in resolving their issues to keep them safe.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has been successful in keeping its promise to the residents of maintaining tranquility within its jurisdiction. Keeping all these parameters in mind, the office of the Additional Director General of CID, Pune releases a list of police commissionerates who succeed in implementing Crime & Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) effectively.

Navi Mumbai has been languishing at the 36th position in the list last year. However, this year it has excelled in its performance and leapfrogged 35 places to be ranked numero uno in the list.

7 important forms filled up to 100 per cent

“In all 21 forms have to be filled within CCTNS, of which seven forms are very important. These include FIR, Spot Panchnama, Accused arrest, Property seizure, Final for, Court disposal and Appeal. We are happy to say that the process to fill these forms is 100 per cent at Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate,” a police official said.

Various portals registered under CCTN System

The official added that various portals such as CRI-MAC Portal, ICJS Portal and ITSSO Portal are managed under CCTN System. “While on CRI-MAC Portal we get the detailed information about stolen or missing vehicles, getting the information about accused’s past is available on ICJS Portal. Similarly, on ITSSO Portal crime against women and children are registered,” the official informed.

Expressing happiness over the development, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Additional Police Commissioner Deepak Sakore, DCP (Crime) Amit Kale, ACP (Crime) Gajanan Rathod and other officials hailed the performance of the police officials and presented them with a certificate of appreciation.