Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Organises Special Workshop For Students On World Paper Bag Day |

Navi Mumbai: Considering the damage caused to the environment due to plastic and especially the use of plastic bags, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is regularly creating public awareness about avoiding the use of plastic bags and using cloth or paper bags instead.

In connection with this, on the occasion of World Paper Bag Day on July 12, the Solid Waste Management Department of NMMC organized a paper bag-making training workshop with the active participation of students at Vivekananda Complex School, Sector 4, Sanpada.

Over 200 Students Attended The Workshop

More than two hundred students enthusiastically participated in this paper bag-making workshop conducted under the supervision of Dr Babasaheb Rajle, DMC of the Solid Waste Management department. They learned the process of making paper bags and collectively took an oath to avoid using plastic bags and use paper or cloth bags.

Chief Sanitation Officer Mr. Rajendra Sonawane informed the students about the plastic ban and to avoid the use of plastic bags and opt for paper and cloth bags instead. An appeal was made on this occasion to encourage the students to use cloth or paper bags by conveying the ill effects of plastic to every person they come in contact with in their homes.

Significance Of Paper Bags

On July 12, 1852, Francis Ole made the first paper bag in America. To commemorate it, July 12 is celebrated as World Paper Bag Day all over the world. Using paper bags is a matter of social interest and various activities are organized around the world on this day to create awareness among the citizens about the pollution caused by plastic and the serious threat it poses to the natural environment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)