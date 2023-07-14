Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes 30kg Banned Single-Use Plastic From 15 Shops In Belapur Ward, Seizes 30 Kg Collects ₹80k Fine |

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials seized more than 30 kg of banned plastic carry bags and other banned plastic material from 15 shops from Belapur ward and collected a fine of Rs 80,000 from them. The civic agency has been penalising those using single-use plastic items despite a ban on them in order to make the city plastic-free.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is keeping a close eye on stopping the utilisation of single-use plastic which is an important factor in city cleanliness and it is being reviewed regularly in department head meetings.

In this raid, Belapur ward officer Shashikant Tandel along with other officials carried out raids at 15 shops in sector 48 Seawoods market , sector 23 Darave village and Sector 11 Belapur.

Ban on sale, manufacturing and distribution of single-use plastic

As per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change notification, there is a complete ban of single-use plastic. The notification banned the manufacturing, trade, stock, distribution, sale of single-use plastic items and under the revised Solid Waste Management Rules – 2016.

Keeping in mind the damage caused by plastic to the environment, the citizens should stop the use of single plastic completely and also show awareness about the environment by using cloth bags instead of plastic bags, civic chief Narvekar said.