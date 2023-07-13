 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k Fine
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k Fine

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k Fine

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is keeping a close eye on stopping the utilization of single-use plastic which is a major pollutant.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k Fine |

The Ghansoli ward seized more than 450 kg of plastic bags, plastic plates, spoons, containers and other plastic stocks and also collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from the godown of Puja Enterprises in Sector 3 in Ghansoli.

In order to make Navi Mumbai plastic-free, apart from creating public awareness among the citizens that single-use plastic should not be used, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking action if single-use plastic use is found.

Civic chief is vigilant about use of plastic in NMMC areas

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is keeping a close eye on stopping the utilization of single-use plastic which is a major pollutant.

As per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change notification, there is a complete ban of single-use plastic. The notification banned the manufacturing, trade, stock, distribution, sale of single-use plastic items and under the revised Solid Waste Management Rules – 2016.

Keeping in mind the damage caused by plastic to the environment, the citizens should stop the use of single plastic completely and also show awareness about the environment by using cloth bags instead of plastic bags, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Read Also
NMMC Offers A Paltry ₹750 -₹900 A Day For Teachers, Over 1,500 Candidates Turn Up For...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹20,400 By Fraudster Posing As SBI Employee At Andheri Metro...

Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Navi Mumbai: Parents Demand Air Conditioned Classrooms In NMMC Run Schools

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Held With ₹10 Lakh Worth Drug MD In Vashi & Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k...

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out

Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Truck Driver's Body Surfaces Over Vashi Lake; Foul Play Ruled Out