Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Seizes Over 450 kgs Of Banned Plastic From Ghansoli Ward, Collects ₹10k Fine |

The Ghansoli ward seized more than 450 kg of plastic bags, plastic plates, spoons, containers and other plastic stocks and also collected a fine of Rs 10,000 from the godown of Puja Enterprises in Sector 3 in Ghansoli.

In order to make Navi Mumbai plastic-free, apart from creating public awareness among the citizens that single-use plastic should not be used, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking action if single-use plastic use is found.

Civic chief is vigilant about use of plastic in NMMC areas

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar is keeping a close eye on stopping the utilization of single-use plastic which is a major pollutant.

As per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change notification, there is a complete ban of single-use plastic. The notification banned the manufacturing, trade, stock, distribution, sale of single-use plastic items and under the revised Solid Waste Management Rules – 2016.

Keeping in mind the damage caused by plastic to the environment, the citizens should stop the use of single plastic completely and also show awareness about the environment by using cloth bags instead of plastic bags, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.