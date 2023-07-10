NMMC Offers A Paltry ₹750 -₹900 A Day For Teachers, Over 1,500 Candidates Turn Up For Interview

After facing severe criticism for inadequate teachers in schools run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the civic education department conducted a direct interview to recruit teachers on a temporary basis. These teachers will be paid on an hourly basis.

However, the remuneration offered for primary and secondary teachers is extremely low, according to activists.

As per the information available with the NMMC, the civic body will pay ₹ 125 per hour for primary teachers and ₹150 per hour for secondary teachers. A teacher can teach a maximum of 6 hours a day and they can make from ₹750 to ₹900 per day and in a month, from ₹18,000 to ₹23,000, if they work 24 days in a month, 6 hours daily.

Civic body to recruit 183 teachers

Surprisingly, more than 1,500 candidates appeared for the direct interview conducted by the Education Department on July 10. The civic body will recruit a total of 183 teachers for the academic year 2023-24.

Education experts say getting a good teacher for such a paltry sum is difficult. “Under the Seventh Pay Commission, a government teacher gets a handsome amount, the civic body will not get quality teachers with this payment,” said Sudhir Dani, an education activist and founder of Alert Citizen Foundation. He added that instead of recruiting teachers on contract, it should send a proposal to the state government for the recruitment of permanent teachers.

The Koparkhairane CBSE of NMMC has an acute shortage of teachers. After parents protested, the civic body provided six teachers. There are only 15 teachers for 1,350 students. An English medium school in Kukshet in Nerul is also facing a shortage of teachers and students are going on alternate days.

Among the total vacancies, 123 teachers will be appointed for the primary section, while the remaining 60 teachers will be recruited for the secondary section. For the primary section, 88 teachers will be appointed for the Marathi medium, 31 for the Hindi medium, and 4 for the Urdu medium. In the secondary section, there will be 37 teachers for the Marathi medium, 11 for the Hindi medium, 2 for the Urdu medium, and 10 for the English medium.