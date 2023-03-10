Bizzare! Sports teachers to take political science classes amid staff shortage at J&K university

Representative image | IANS

Jammu: A bizarre order issued by the authorities at the government degree college for women in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has baffled people here.

An internal arrangement office order issued by the principal of the college has discovered a novel method to address teaching staff shortage at the institution.

The order issued by the college principal assigns the duties of teaching economics to teachers of the college's botany department.

Similarly, public administration will be taught by chemistry teachers, political science by education and sports teachers and social work by zoology teachers.

People are ridiculing the order with most arguing that this is a reflection of the seriousness with which an administrative issue of staff shortage is being addressed in a government run degree college.