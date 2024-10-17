Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Notorious Shooter Sukha, Key Suspect In Salman Khan Assassination Plot

Navi Mumbai arrested notorious shooter Sukha (left) who conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel | FPJ

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai Police, in collaboration with their counterparts in Panipat, arrested Sukhbir Balbir Singh, alias Sukha, a notorious shooter and a core member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, early Thursday morning. Sukha, wanted in multiple cases, is one of the prime suspects in the alleged assassination plot against Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He had reportedly conducted reconnaissance of Khan's Panvel farmhouse as part of a plan to attack the actor.

Sukha's name surfaced during an investigation into a failed plot to assassinate Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. The conspirator had been on the run for months, evading multiple law enforcement agencies before his location was finally traced to the Abhinandan Hotel in Panipat’s Sector 29. Navi Mumbai Police obtained a two-day transit remand from a Panipat court and have since moved Sukha to Mumbai for further investigation.

Sukha’s involvement in the conspiracy extends far beyond being just a hired gun. Investigators revealed that he is the sixth suspect arrested in the conspiracy to assassinate Salman Khan, joining five others previously apprehended. The accused had conducted multiple reconnaissance missions at both Salman Khan’s farmhouse and his Bandra residence, assessing all the locations the actor frequented. The plot involved around 17 young men aged 18-20.

According to police sources, Sukha played a pivotal role in acquiring sophisticated firearms, including a Zigana pistol made in Turkey—the same type of weapon used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala Sukha played a crucial role in planning the murder attempt at Khan's Panvel farmhouse, acting on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sukha had delegated the assassination task to designated shooter Ajay Kashyap, alias AK, along with four others involved in the plot. Kashyap and his team conducted reconnaissance of Salman Khan’s farmhouse, meticulously evaluating the actor's security measures. They concluded that high-end weapons would be necessary to execute the assassination due to the actor’s tight security and bulletproof vehicles.

Further investigations uncovered Sukha's direct connection to Dogar, a Pakistan-based arms dealer. Sukha contacted Dogar via video call, flaunting an AK-47 and other advanced firearms wrapped in a shawl while negotiating the terms of the arms deal. Dogar agreed to supply the sophisticated weaponry from Pakistan, with Sukha committing to pay 50% upfront and the remaining 50% upon delivery in India.

The plan to assassinate Salman Khan was foiled in November 2023, following a tip-off about the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs' intentions to kill the actor. The police were informed of Sukha’s close ties with Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother, Anmol Bishnoi, leading to the arrest of key suspects.

Sukha also maintained an active social media profile under the username "sukha.shutter," where he regularly posted pictures and videos with weapons. His Instagram profile reportedly had 1,022 followers and 1,290 posts, further incriminating him in the police investigation.

The Navi Mumbai Police continue to investigate Sukha’s role in the conspiracy, with further arrests and developments expected in the coming days.