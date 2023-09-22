Navi Mumbai: PMC’s Amrit Kalash Yatra Under 'Majhi Mati, Maja Desh' Held In Kamothe

PMC’s Amrit Kalash Yatra under "Majhi Mati, Maja Desh" held in Kamothe | FPJ

Under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, the Panvel Municipal Corporation is holding Amrit Kalash Yatra at ward level. The Amrit Kalash Yatra, which is part of the 'Majhi Mati Maja Desh' campaign of the Central Government was conducted in the Kamothe node.

In the Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kamothe, a Chitra Rath was prepared and the Kalash was placed in it and this yatra was taken out in the entire city of Kamothe. Citizens and businessmen participated in this yatra by putting rice and soil in the Kalash with respect.

The Yatra

This yatra started from Sector 21 CIDCO Community Center with a banjo troupe playing to Sectors- 17, 34, 35, 36, 07, 08,10, 05, and from sector 06, the Yatra ended at Loknete Ramsheth Thakur School.

Ward officer Arvind Patil, former corporator Vikas Gharat, Arun Kumar Bhagat, Kusum Mhatre. Vijay Chiplekar along with a total of 34 jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force, 30 students of NSS from KLE college, sanitation inspectors, ward office staff, encroachment squad, cleaning staff and citizens of the city participated in the yatra.

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

On the occasion of the conclusion of the Amrit Mahotsav program of freedom, the campaign 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh viz 'Majhi Mitti Maja Desh'' was implemented in the entire state and country. Under this, activities like Panch Pran Pratigya, Vasudha Vandan, and Viron Ka Vandan were conducted on behalf of Panvel Municipal Corporation. The last activity under this campaign is the Amrit Kalash Yatra.

'Amrit Vatika' will be prepared by sowing the soil and rice from these urns in the Amrit Vatika erected in memory of the country's heroes near the Martyrs' Memorial in Delhi. For this, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' is being carried out by taking soil in 7500 kalashes from all corners of the country and this 'Amrit Vatika' is going to be a symbol of the commitment of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.