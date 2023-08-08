Navi Mumbai: PMC To Continue Drive For Reassessment Of Property Tax Bill At Ward Level

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File photo

Navi Mumbai: After receiving an overwhelming response from citizens for the reassessment of p r operty tax, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend the campaign. Now, the tax reassessment will be conducted at the ward level. The tax assessment correction campaign from July 24 to August 4 in two phases and around 1443 citizens turned out for re-assessment.

“Now, the campaign will be held on August 7 and 8 at Ward Committee A, Office, Kharghar, August 9 and 10 at Ward Committee B Office, Kalamboli, August 11 and 12 at Ward Committee C Office, Kamothe, and August 13 and 14 at ward committee D Office, Panvel,” said Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner of Property Tax Department of PMC. The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens of the municipal sector to take advantage of this campaign.

Under this campaign, if there is any error in the measurement of the external appearance of the property, if there is a difference in use, or if there is taxation on lease during ownership, the property owners should submit objection applications. Similarly, the properties in the Gram Panchayat area are being taxed as per Section 129A. If the property owner has any objection in this regard, they should file their objection.

In addition, if the property owners have any objections regarding the completion certificate, occupancy certificate or levy of tax from the date of use, unauthorized penalty levy, registration of name in primary taxation, or correction thereof, they can submit their objection application to the municipality.

Adjustment of receipts paid during gram panchayat, minor correction in tax assessment, correction in first taxation, property owners should submit their objection application under this campaign in case of taxation of untaxed properties. If property owners are grandmothers, or ex-servicemen, if they want to give concessions in property tax bills, they should take advantage of this campaign.